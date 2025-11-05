Wood recorded a goal and took four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota.

Wood found the back of the net with a tip-in at the 5:16 mark of the second period to tie the game at 1-1. Wood has been surprisingly productive for a 20-year-old who only had six regular-season appearances under his belt before the start of the 2025-26 campaign. He's up to six points (three goals, three assists) already and five of those points (G3, A2) have come during his ongoing four-game point streak.