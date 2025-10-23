Wood was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Thursday.

Wood dealt with a lower-body injury during training camp and was sent to the minors once he returned to full health. He made two appearances with the Admirals after being sent down, recording a goal and a minus-1 rating. He'll provide additional depth for the Predators while Jonathan Marchessault (lower body) manages an injury, but it's not yet clear whether Wood will suit up Thursday against the Canucks.