Wood had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over Calgary on Saturday.

Both points came in the first period. It was Wood's first multi-point game in the NHL in his 12th game. The 20-year-old forward, who scored in his second straight game, was selected in the first round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Wood is the first Nashville player since Philip Tomasino (two points in the second period on March 13, 2022) to record a multi-point period at age 20 or younger.