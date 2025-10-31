Wood scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

Wood has collected two points over five appearances since his Oct. 23 recall from AHL Milwaukee. His goal Thursday was the first of his NHL career. The 20-year-old winger was limited by a lower-body injury late in training camp, but he's looking like he belongs in the NHL now, at least as a bottom-six forward. He may not generate a ton of offense, as the Predators have had trouble scoring. In addition to his two points, Wood has 11 shots on net, five hits and a plus-1 rating so far.