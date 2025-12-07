Predators' Matthew Wood: Tickles twine Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wood scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.
Wood has two goals over his last five games. He saw a move into the top six in November, but he's back in a smaller role now, which will limit his effectiveness. For the season, the 20-year-old winger has eight goals, 12 points, 41 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-4 rating over 21 outings.
