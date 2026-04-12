Predators' Matthew Wood: Top-10 rookie sniper this season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wood scored a goal Saturday in a 2-1 win over Minnesota.
Wood's second-period goal stood as the winner. He scored on a wrist shot from the inside edge of the right circle off a sweet feed from Steven Stamkos. It was Wood's first goal in nine games and 17th overall this season. He sits in a three-way tie with Ben Kindel of the Penguins and Fraser Minten of the Bruins on the rookie sniper list.
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