Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Assists on a pair
Ekholm registered two assists and was plus-2 in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Islanders.
Ekholm assisted on two of Nashville's first three goals as the Predators roared back from a 3-1 deficit. It was his second two-assist effort in his last five games. Ekholm has five goals and 13 assists in 32 games this season.
