Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Back in fold Saturday
Ekholm (illness) will suit up for Saturday's game versus the Golden Knights, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Ekholm missed last game but participated in Saturday's morning skate. The 28-year-old already has a career-high 40 points through 58 games, and he'll slot back onto the second pairing with P.K. Subban. Ekholm is pointless in five career games versus the Golden Knights.
