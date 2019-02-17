Ekholm (illness) will suit up for Saturday's game versus the Golden Knights, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Ekholm missed last game but participated in Saturday's morning skate. The 28-year-old already has a career-high 40 points through 58 games, and he'll slot back onto the second pairing with P.K. Subban. Ekholm is pointless in five career games versus the Golden Knights.

