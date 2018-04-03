Ekholm notched an assist during a 4-1 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

The assists were very much welcomed by the 27-year-old, as he'd only had two tallies in his last 10 games, and also brought him up to 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) in 78 games for the season. Although Ekholm's still not receiving much of a power-play presence lately -- he's averaged just 56 seconds of time in his last 20 games compared to 2:17 before the mark -- he's still logging a heavy 22:52 of ice time, and skating on a line with P.K. Subban. Even though there's just three games remaining on Nashville's schedule, Ekholm certainly has an opportunity to match or break his career high points total of 35.