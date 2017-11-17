Ekholm scored his third goal of the season and added an assist in Thursday's loss to the Wild.

That's back-to-back multi-point games for Ekholm, who is up to 11 points through 18 contests. The 27-year-old logs heavy minutes on the team's top defensive pairing and has been aiding fantasy goers in multiple categories this season. Ekholm plays on the power play, blocks shots and dishes out healthy hit totals, making him a valuable yet unspectacular fantasy rearguard.