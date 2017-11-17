Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Back-to-back multi-point games
Ekholm scored his third goal of the season and added an assist in Thursday's loss to the Wild.
That's back-to-back multi-point games for Ekholm, who is up to 11 points through 18 contests. The 27-year-old logs heavy minutes on the team's top defensive pairing and has been aiding fantasy goers in multiple categories this season. Ekholm plays on the power play, blocks shots and dishes out healthy hit totals, making him a valuable yet unspectacular fantasy rearguard.
More News
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Stuffs scoresheet against Caps•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Suffers practice injury•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Can't be blamed for Saturday's loss•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Pots first goal of season in loss to Rangers•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Records two helpers in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...