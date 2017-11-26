Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Breakout season unfolding
Ekholm recorded a power-play goal and added an assist during Sunday's loss to the Hurricanes.
Ekholm has been on fire lately, with five goals and three assists over his last five games, with four of those five goals coming on the power play. Ekholm is clearly benefiting from his first-pairing assignment opposite defensive stud Roman Josi, and is now on pace for a breakout 55-point season. You know what to do.
