Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Can't be blamed for Saturday's loss
Ekholm delivered two assists with a single hit and blocked shot in Saturday's 6-2 home loss to the Islanders.
This was the Swedish blueliner's second two-point effort of the young season, but he's been maddeningly inconsistent offensively with goose eggs in eight more contests. Still, if your league happens to have a heavy scoring weight on blocked shots, chances are you're satisfied with Ekholm and his 22 redirected shots so far; he's hit the century mark in that category for three years running.
More News
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Pots first goal of season in loss to Rangers•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Records two helpers in win•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Posts assist in Game 4 win•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Nets first goal of playoffs•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Picks up point for third straight game•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Puts Ducks on notice with dominant Game 1•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...