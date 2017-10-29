Ekholm delivered two assists with a single hit and blocked shot in Saturday's 6-2 home loss to the Islanders.

This was the Swedish blueliner's second two-point effort of the young season, but he's been maddeningly inconsistent offensively with goose eggs in eight more contests. Still, if your league happens to have a heavy scoring weight on blocked shots, chances are you're satisfied with Ekholm and his 22 redirected shots so far; he's hit the century mark in that category for three years running.