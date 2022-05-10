Ekholm managed an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 4.

Ekholm picked up assists in both of the Predators' home games, but they still were eliminated in a four-game sweep. The 31-year-old defenseman added eight shots on net, 11 hits and eight blocked shots in a top-four role. Ekholm inked a four-year, $25 contract extension with the Predators in October, so he'll remain a top-four fixture on their blue line for the foreseeable future.