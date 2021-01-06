Ekholm (undisclosed) made his training camp debut Wednesday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Ekholm missed the first two days of training camp with an undisclosed issue, but he'll have plenty of time to get up to speed ahead of Nashville's regular-season opener against Columbus on Jan. 14. Despite the shortened schedule, Ekholm should be good for at least five goals and 25-plus points in 2020-21, making him a solid fourth of fifth defenseman in most fantasy formats.