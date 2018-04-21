Ekholm helped set up Nick Bonino's goal, but it wasn't enough in a 2-1 loss to Colorado on Friday in Game 5.

This was Ekholm's first point in an odd-numbered game, and he's now up to five for the postseason, all of them assists. Past performances suggest he'll be on top of his game in Game 6 based on his pattern of multi-pointers in the even-numbered games, so he could be a solid value play in Denver.