Ekholm scored a goal in Nashville's 5-3 win against Carolina on Thursday.
Ekholm's marker came at 2:47 of the second period and tied the game at 2-2. Through 37 contests this season, he has four goals and 14 points. The 32-year-old has been productive lately, providing three goals and six points in his last eight games.
