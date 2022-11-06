Ekholm recorded two assists and three hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.

Ekholm helped out on Jordan Gross's first NHL goal as well as a Nino Niederreiter equalizer in this contest. Ekholm has started to heat up in November with three points in three games this month. The veteran defenseman has a goal, four assists, 20 shots on net, 17 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in 12 outings overall.