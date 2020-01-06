Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Contributes power-play helper
Ekholm picked up a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks.
Ekholm recorded a secondary helper on Craig Smith's first of two tallies in the contest. The Swedish blueliner has five assists in his last seven games. For the year, Ekholm is up to 23 points (three on the power play), 94 shots on goal and 63 blocked shots in 40 appearances.
