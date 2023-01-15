Ekholm notched an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Ekholm helped out on a Ryan Johansen tally in the second period. It's been a positive January for Ekholm, who has a pair of goals and three assists through seven contests this month, matching his point total from all of December. The 32-yea-rold defenseman is up to 16 points, 74 shots on net, 54 hits, 53 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 42 outings overall in his usual top-four role.