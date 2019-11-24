Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Deposits goal Saturday
Ekholm scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.
Ekholm's tally made it 2-0 just 3:40 into the first period, setting the tone for the Predators as they snapped a six-game losing streak against a division rival. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to 11 points, 54 shots on goal and 34 blocked shots through 22 appearances. He's a little behind last year's 44-point pace, but the Swede has a good chance to register at least 30 points.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.