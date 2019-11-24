Ekholm scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Ekholm's tally made it 2-0 just 3:40 into the first period, setting the tone for the Predators as they snapped a six-game losing streak against a division rival. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to 11 points, 54 shots on goal and 34 blocked shots through 22 appearances. He's a little behind last year's 44-point pace, but the Swede has a good chance to register at least 30 points.