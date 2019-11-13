Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Dishes assist Tuesday
Ekholm collected an assist, two PIM and two hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.
Ekholm supplied the primary assist on Mikael Granlund's third-period tally. The defenseman hit the 10-point mark with the helper, and he's added 28 blocked shots, 39 shots on goal and a plus-9 rating in 18 contests.
