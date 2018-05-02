Ekholm set up two goals in Tuesday's 7-4 road loss to the Jets in Game 3 of the conference semifinals.

Ekholm was a secondary distributor on Mike Fisher's game-opening goal and the lone table-setter for an Austin Watson tally in the first period. The Predators would relinquish the lead with the Jets striking four times in the subsequent frame. Ekholm has averaged just over 26 minutes of ice time in this playoff series, and the Predators rely on him a fair amount on the penalty kill. Given his offensive acumen and heavy usage, the Swede should continue to be a quality fantasy option in playoff settings.