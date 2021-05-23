Ekholm picked up two assists and two shots Sunday in a 4-3 double-overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 4.

Ekholm drew the secondary assist on Ryan Johansen's go-ahead goal early in the second period, then set up Nick Cousins' power-play strike that tied the game 3:15 into the final frame. The 30-year-old Ekholm has three points in the series, all coming in the past two games, while totaling 10 shots on goal and six PIM. He had 23 points in 48 appearances during the regular season.