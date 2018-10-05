Ekholm dished out two assists in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

The 28-year-old, Swedish-born defenseman filled the stat sheet Thursday, adding a shot, a hit and a block to his two assists. Playing a top-four role on arguably the league's best blue line, Ekholm should be on most everyone's fantasy radar considering he gets points on a somewhat consistent basis and rarely misses a game.

