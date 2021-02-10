Ekholm (undisclosed) did not play in the third period of Tuesday's game versus the Lightning, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Ekholm went into the boards hard in the first period, but eventually returned to play in the second. After the second intermission, the Swede did not join the rest of the Predators on the bench. Ekholm is a key component of the Predators' top four on the blue line, so it'll be a big loss if he can't play Thursday versus the Red Wings. He has three assists and 15 blocked shots in 12 appearances this year.
