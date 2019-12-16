Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Expected to play Monday
Contrary to an earlier report, Ekholm (lower body) will return to the lineup for Monday's road game against the Rangers, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Ekholm missed one contest with his lower-body injury but is expected to return for Monday's contest. The 6-foot-4 blueliner has four goals and 15 points in 30 contests this season.
