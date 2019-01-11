Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Extends point streak
Ekholm tallied a goal, an assist and six shots during Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
Ekholm has been sizzling with three goals and nine points in his last six games. Overlooked due to the presence of P.K. Subban, Roman Josi, and Ryan Ellis, the 28-year-old could be another star in the making for Nashville as he's on track for 61 points at this current pace. Those fortunate to snag the Swedish defender late in the draft or on the waiver wire should continue to play him regularly down the stretch.
More News
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Stays hot in OT win•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Another multi-point performance•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Stays hot against Habs•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Pair of helpers to close 2018•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Ready to rock•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Surprise scratch•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...