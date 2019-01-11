Ekholm tallied a goal, an assist and six shots during Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Ekholm has been sizzling with three goals and nine points in his last six games. Overlooked due to the presence of P.K. Subban, Roman Josi, and Ryan Ellis, the 28-year-old could be another star in the making for Nashville as he's on track for 61 points at this current pace. Those fortunate to snag the Swedish defender late in the draft or on the waiver wire should continue to play him regularly down the stretch.