Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Finds shorthanded spark in win
Ekholm recorded a shorthanded assist in Monday's 1-0 win over the Wild.
Before coming through with a shorthanded helper in Monday's win, Ekholm had gone nine games without a point. He's only found the scoresheet twice in the month of March, but with 42 points, Ekholm already has set a new career high in 2018-2019 -- before this season, his best campaign, in terms of production, came in 2015-16 when Ekholm finished with 35 points.
