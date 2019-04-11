Ekholm had an assist and three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Stars in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series.

Ekholm had a career year with 44 points in 80 appearances, but he went cold with only a goal and three helpers in his last 22 games of the regular season. Ekholm will be expected to play a solid two-way game as a second-pairing defenseman, which may come at the expense of some of his offense.