Ekholm managed an assist, five shots on goal and four blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Ekholm set up Kyle Turris for the go-ahead goal in the first period. Through his last seven outings, Ekholm has a goal, four helpers and a plus-2 rating. The defenseman is up to 30 points, 115 shots, 79 blocks and 30 PIM in 52 games this season.