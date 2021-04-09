Ekholm recorded two assists and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Red Wings.

Ekholm had a hand in the first of Viktor Arvidsson's three goals as well as a Mikael Granlund tally in the contest. The 30-year-old Ekholm snapped a four-game point drought Thursday. The Swede is up to 17 points, 82 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 34 outings. He should continue to see plenty of ice time in a top-four role while the Predators battle a plethora of injuries to their defense corps.