Ekholm (upper body) is in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Sharks, Brooks Bratton of the Predators' official site reports.

Ekholm departed Tuesday's practice session early after suffering the apparent upper-body ailment, but it appears the issue was just a minor bump in the road. He should receive his normal allotment of ice time during the contest and will skate in his normal pairing alongside Roman Josi.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories