Ekholm produced an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Ekholm set up an empty-net goal by Mikael Granlund in the final minute of the game. While this was his second assist in five games, Ekholm has been only an occasional contributor on offense lately. The 32-year-old blueliner is up to eight points, 39 shots on net, 27 hits, 24 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 23 contests. He's still seeing top-four minutes with time on the second power-play unit.