Ekholm scored a goal, added an assist, recorded three shots on net and finished with a plus-3 rating during Thursday's 3-0 win over New Jersey.

Quietly, Ekholm is well on his way to a career-best fantasy showing with seven tallies, 17 helpers, 11 power-play points and a plus-7 rating. He also offers respectable supporting statistics (74 shots and 70 blocked shots) and is still in the heart of his offensive prime. It's definitely worth noting that the 27-year-old defenseman's numbers could take a bit of a hit in the second half, especially with Ryan Ellis back in the mix.