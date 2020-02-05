Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Helps out on game-winner
Ekholm registered an assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets.
Ekholm is up to 29 points, 110 shots on goal and 75 blocked shots through 51 games this season. The Swedish defenseman is right on track to match last year's 44-point output -- that's strong enough production for widespread fantasy attention.
