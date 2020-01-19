Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Helps out on power play
Ekholm registered a power-play assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Sabres.
Ekholm earned the secondary helper on Craig Smith's third-period tally. The Swedish defenseman has 26 points in 46 games this season, although just five of them have come with a man advantage. He's added 103 shots on goal, 69 blocked shots, 37 hits and 26 PIM.
More News
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Contributes power-play helper•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Back to playmaking ways•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Assists on a pair•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Expected to play Monday•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Slated to miss matchup with Rangers•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Late scratch Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.