Ekholm registered a power-play assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Sabres.

Ekholm earned the secondary helper on Craig Smith's third-period tally. The Swedish defenseman has 26 points in 46 games this season, although just five of them have come with a man advantage. He's added 103 shots on goal, 69 blocked shots, 37 hits and 26 PIM.

