Ekholm (illness) won't play in Saturday's home matchup against the Stars.

Ekholm will miss his first game of the season, so Matt Irwin will draw into the lineup. Over 30 contests, Ekholm has been quite productive with 15 points and 35 shots on net. The Swedish defenseman is considered day-to-day, so he'll aim to get healthy for Monday's road game against the Rangers.

