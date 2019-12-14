Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Late scratch Saturday
Ekholm (illness) won't play in Saturday's home matchup against the Stars.
Ekholm will miss his first game of the season, so Matt Irwin will draw into the lineup. Over 30 contests, Ekholm has been quite productive with 15 points and 35 shots on net. The Swedish defenseman is considered day-to-day, so he'll aim to get healthy for Monday's road game against the Rangers.
More News
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Two key assists Saturday•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Produces helper Friday•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Deposits goal Saturday•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Dishes assist Tuesday•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: In lineup Monday•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Scratched Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.