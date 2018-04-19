Ekholm produced another two helpers and a plus-3 plus-minus rating in Game 4, as his team earned a 3-2 win over Colorado on Wednesday and a 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference quarterfinals.

Ekholm has been feast or famine in the playoffs, as he's produced four assists, four PIMs and a plus-6 rating in the even-numbered games and no points with a minus-2 rating in the two odd-numbered games. Should that trend continue, he'd be a solid and cheap option in Game 6 should Nashville need it.