Ekholm scored a first-period goal during a 4-3 overtime victory over the visiting Oilers on Monday.

Ekholm, who converted his first goal in 20 games, opened the scoring with a rebound tally. The 32-year-old defenseman registered his first point in seven appearances and generated a team-high five shots on goal. Ekholm added two hits and a block during 23:03 of ice time in the win.