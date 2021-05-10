Ekholm is a healthy scratch for Monday's game against the Hurricanes, per NHL.com.
With the Predators locked into their playoff position, several players will rest for Monday's season finale. Ekholm will finish the 2020-21 campaign with 23 points and a plus-19 rating in 48 games.
