Ekholm posted an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

It took Ekholm only 61 seconds to get on the scoresheet in 2022-23, as he set up Kiefer Sherwood for the opening tally in this contest. Over the last five years, Ekholm has reached the 30-point mark four times, with the shortened 2020-21 campaign the lone exception in that span. He was paired with newcomer Ryan McDonagh to begin the new season -- that could allow Ekholm to have a little more freedom to roam, so he could be a solid depth option in deeper fantasy formats.