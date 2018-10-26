Ekholm tallied an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Ekholm's OT helper came on what essentially was a handoff to Kyle Turris who wound up going end-to-end and beating Devils goalie, Keith Kinkaid with a well-placed wrist shot. The Swedish blueliner has three helpers in his last three games and continues to play a major role in what's arguably the league's best defense core.