Ekholm recorded an assist in Nashville's 4-1 win Wednesday.

The 28-year-old's assist came off of a beautiful backhand pass after carrying the puck deep into the offensive zone, eventually setting up teammate Colton Sissons for an easy rebound score. The Predators find themselves playing their next four games on the road, and despite only registering 10 points on the season, Ekholm has recorded all but two of those points in road games. Nashville heads to Dallas on Saturday to take on the Stars.