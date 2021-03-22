Ekholm registered a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

Ekholm set up Ryan Johansen's first-period tally. In his last 13 games, Ekholm has racked up five goals and six assists. He's lifted his season numbers to 14 points (two on the power play), 64 shots, 31 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in 25 outings. The Swede is likely to continue working on the top pairing with Roman Josi (upper body) still on injured reserve.