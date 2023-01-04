Ekholm scored a goal and an assist on two shots, helping the Predators to a 6-3 win over Montreal on Tuesday.
Ekholm scored on a slap shot from the point to give the Predators a 3-0 lead in the first period. He would add an assist on the power play on Cody Glass' game-opening goal. This performance snaps a two-game pointless streak for Ekholm and gives him 11 points for the season.
