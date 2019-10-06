Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Notches two points
Ekholm scored a goal and dished out an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.
This was Ekholm's first multi-point game since Jan. 15. He has been left off the power play to start the season, but Ekholm is finding a way to mark the scoresheet regardless. His points will likely taper off soon, but he's setting himself up to surpass last year's 44-point mark.
