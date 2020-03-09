Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Offensive struggles continue
Ekholm extended his current pointless streak to a season-high six games in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Stars.
Prior to his latest scoring drought, Ekholm was on pace for something resembling the 44 points he posted last season, but he'll have to rack up 11 points in his last 14 games for that to happen. Fantasy owners should expect something in the high 30's, which wouldn't be a bad result considering Ekholm has only topped 35 points twice in his career. The 29-year-old Swede remains a top-four defender for the Preds, averaging just under 24 minutes per game.
