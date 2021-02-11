Ekholm (undisclosed) won't be in action versus Detroit on Thursday and was labeled week-to-week by coach John Hynes, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Ekholm's absence will create a hole in the Preds' blue line considering he is averaging 20:54 of ice time in 12 appearances this year. Both Mark Borowiecki and Jarred Tinordi figure to see an uptick in ice time with Ekholm on the shelf. Based on the club's timeline, fantasy players should probably expect Ekholm to miss a minimum of four games, which will likely result in him being designated for injured reserve soon.