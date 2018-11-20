Predators' Mattias Ekholm: On fast track to banner season
Ekholm generated a power-play assist and another at even strength in Monday's 3-2 home win over the Lightning.
Only 11 NHL defensemen have more points than the second-pairing Swede, who's produced three goals and 10 assists between 21 games. Ekholm's rocking a career-best 0.62 points-per-game pace, yet he still seems to be flying under the radar since he plays for a Nashville team that is chocked full of offensive weapons.
