Ekholm scored a goal on four shots, logged an assist, went plus-2 and added two hits in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.
Ekholm's goal tied the game at 4-4 early in the third period, and that was enough to force overtime. He also helped out on a Ryan Johansen tally earlier in the contest. Ekholm has been steady in April with a goal and seven helpers through 14 contests in a second-pairing role. The Swede has 31 points, 145 shots, 96 blocked shots, 79 hits and a plus-14 rating through 76 appearances.
